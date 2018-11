Lazio's Marco Parolo (L) celebrates scoring the 4-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match SS Lazio vs Spal Ferrara at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Nov. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Angelo Carconi

Lazio's Danilo Cataldi jubilates after scoring the 3-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match SS Lazio vs Spal Ferrara at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Nov. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Angelo Carconi

Spal's players celebrate the 1-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match SS Lazio vs Spal Ferrara at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Nov. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Angelo Carconi

Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates scoring the 1-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match SS Lazio vs Spal Ferrara at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Nov. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Angelo Carconi

Italy striker Ciro Immobile scored a brace on Sunday, leading Lazio to a 4-1 home win against SPAL in Serie A action, bouncing back from last week's 3-0 loss to Inter Milan.

Immobile scored his first goal in the 26th minute, but SPAL's Italian forward Mirco Antenucci netted the equalizer just two minutes later.