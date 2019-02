Atletico Madrid on Saturday is set to host Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, the home turf of France forward Antoine Griezmann, who is currently in peak form after finding the back of the net in each of the most recent six home games.

Griezmann, who was a key part of the France 2018 FIFA World Cup successful campaign, is the top scorer at the stadium, which was inaugurated on Sept. 16, 2017, when Atletico defeated the then-La Liga side Malaga 1-0.