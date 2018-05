Corinthians' Henrique (L) vies for the ball with Independiente's Martin Nicolas Benitez (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Corinthians of Brazil and Independiente of Argentina at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Corinthians' Angel Romero (down) vies for the ball with Independiente's Fabricio Bustos (top) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Corinthians of Brazil and Independiente of Argentina at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Corinthians' Pedrinho (L) vies for the ball with Independiente's Nicolas Domingo (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Corinthians of Brazil and Independiente of Argentina at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 02 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Corinthians' Sidcley Pereira (L) vies for the ball against Independiente's Silvio Romero (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Corinthians of Brazil and Independiente of Argentina at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Independiente beat Corinthians 2-1 in Sao Paulo on Wednesday to reignite their bid to qualify from the group stages of the Copa Libertadores.

Independiente took hardly any time to settle in, as Martin Benitez opened the scoring in the first minute of play.