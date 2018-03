Independiente's fans cheer on their team during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Independiente of Argentina and Millonarios of Colombia at the Libertadores de America Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Independiente's Nicolas Domingo (C) vies for the ball with Millonarios' Airon Del Valle (2-R), during the Copa Libertadores match between Independiente of Argentina and Millonarios of Colombia at the Libertadores de America stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Nicolas Domingo (R) of Independiente vies for the ball with Millonarios' Jhon Duque (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Independiente of Argentina and Millonarios of Colombia at the Libertadores de America Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Nicolas Domingo (C) of Independiente vies for the ball with Millonarios' Airon Del Valle (2-R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Independiente of Argentina and Millonarios of Colombia at the Libertadores de America Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Christian Huerfano Tenorio of Millonarios drives the ball against Independiente during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Independiente of Argentina and Millonarios of Colombia at the Libertadores de America Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Emmanuel Gigliotti (C, top) of Independiente vies for the ball with Millonarios' Anier Figueroa (C, bottom) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Independiente of Argentina and Millonarios of Colombia at the Libertadores de America Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Argentine club Independiente, winners of the Copa Sudamericana, on Thursday beat Colombia's Millonarios 1-0 in a group G match of the Copa Libertadores.

In a closely fought match, Independiente's Martin Benitez scored the only goal in the 23rd minute to secure his team's first victory in the 2018 edition of the tournament,