Independiente's Diego Rodriguez jumps for the ball against Deportivo Lara during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Libertadores de America stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Independiente's Jorge Figal (R) vies for the ball with Deportivo Lara's Leonardo Aponte (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Libertadores de America stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Independiente's Martin Benitez celebrates after scoring against Deportivo Lara during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Libertadores de America stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Argentina's Atlético de Independiente defeated Venezuela's Deportivo Lara 2-0 Thursday and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores as second in Group G behind Brazil's Corinthians.

With an impressive goal by Martin Benitez and another by Emmanuel Gigliotti, Independiente consolidated their position and secured their entry into the Copa quarterfinals.