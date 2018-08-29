Gustavo Henrique (R) of Santos vies for the ball with Emmanuel Gigliotti (L) of Independiente, during the Copa Libertadores round of 16 second leg match between Santos FC of Brazil and Club Atletico Independiente of Argentina, at the Pacaembu stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 28 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Alison (R) of Santos vies for the ball with Gaston Alberto Togni (L) of Independiente, during the Copa Libertadores round of 16 second leg match between Santos FC of Brazil and Club Atletico Independiente of Argentina, at the Pacaembu stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 28 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Carlos Sanchez (R) of Santos vies for the ball with Braian Romero (L) of Independiente during the Copa Libertadores round of 16 second leg match between Santos FC of Brazil and Club Atletico Independiente of Argentina at the Pacaembu Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 28 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Independiente players leave the field during the Copa Libertadores round of 16 second leg match between Santos FC of Brazil and Club Atletico Independiente of Argentina at the Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 28 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Argentine Club Atletico Independiente on Tuesday qualified to the quarterfinals of the 2018 Copa Libertadores after drawing a 0-0 tie against Brazil's Santos FC at the Pacaembu stadium of Sao Paulo, in a match that was suspended 12 minutes before the end, due to incidents caused by the Brazilian club's fans.

The league was in turmoil hours before the start of the second leg after the governing body South American Confederation of Soccer (CONMEBOL) decided to grant Independiente a 3-0 victory in the first leg instead of the actual 0-0 result.