Argentine Club Atletico Independiente on Tuesday qualified to the quarterfinals of the 2018 Copa Libertadores after drawing a 0-0 tie against Brazil's Santos FC at the Pacaembu stadium of Sao Paulo, in a match that was suspended 12 minutes before the end, due to incidents caused by the Brazilian club's fans.
The league was in turmoil hours before the start of the second leg after the governing body South American Confederation of Soccer (CONMEBOL) decided to grant Independiente a 3-0 victory in the first leg instead of the actual 0-0 result.