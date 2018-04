Independiente's Martin Benitez (R) fights for the ball with Corinthians player Fagner during the Copa Libertadores group phase match played on April 18, 2018, at Libertadores de America Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernandez

Independiente's loss to Defensa y Justicia proved costly beyond the Superliga Argentina standings, leaving the club out of the qualifying for the 2019 Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament.

Defensa y Justicia edged Independiente 1-0 on Monday to close out the latest round of Superliga Argentina play.