Independiente Medellin, coached by Spaniard Ismael Rescalvo, will clash with Paraguay's Sol de America this week in Asuncion in the first round of the Copa Sudamericana.

Independiente is heading into Thursday's match without Argentine forward German Cano, midfielder Daniel Cataño and defender Jorge Segura, all out with injuries.