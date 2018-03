Independiente's Fabricio Bustos (L) celebrate after scoring a goal during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg match between Argentina's Independiente and Brazil's Gremio at the Libertadores de America Stadium in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DEMIAN ESTEVEZ

Millonarios's Andres Cardona (R) vies for the ball before Corinthians' Matheus Vital (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Millonarios of Colombia and Corinthians of Brazil at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURICIO DUEÑAS CASTAÑEDA

Argentine club Independiente and Colombian side Millonarios both will be seeking their first victory of this year's Copa Libertadores campaign when they square off Thursday night in Group G action in Avellaneda, Argentina.

El Rojo suffered a 1-0 defeat on March 1 against Venezuelan club Deportivo Lara in Cabudare, Venezuela, a match that was the Argentine team's first in Copa Libertadores in seven years.