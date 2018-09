Independiente's supporters greet their team against River during the Copa Libertadores round 16 match between Independiente and River Plate at the Libertadores de America stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Independiente's Nicolas Domingo (C) vies for the ball with River Plate's Leonardo Ponzio (R) during the Copa Libertadores round 16 match between Independiente and River Plate at the Libertadores de America stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Independiente's Alan Franco (back) vies for the ball with River Plate's Lucas Pratto (front) during the Copa Libertadores round 16 match between Independiente and River Plate at the Libertadores de America stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Independiente's Alan Franco (R) vies for the ball with River Plate's Lucas Pratto (L) during the Copa Libertadores round 16 match between Independiente and River Plate at the Libertadores de America stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

The goalkeepers Martin Campana, from Independiente, and Franco Armani, from River Plate, were responsible for the goalless draw of their respective teams in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, played this Wednesday in Buenos Aires.

Despite playing an intense game, no team managed to hit the goal due to the superb saves of their goalkeepers.