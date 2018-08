Fans of Argentine club Independiente support their team during the Aug. 21, 2018, first leg of its Copa Libertadores round-of-16 clash against Brazil's Santos, a match played at Estadio Libertadores de America in Avellaneda, Argentina. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Francisco Silva (front), a player for Argentine club Independiente, vies for the ball with Victor Ferraz of Brazil's Santos during the first leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 clash, a match played at Estadio Libertadores de America in Avellaneda, Argentina on Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Peruvian referee Diego Haro (c) has a heated discussion with Santos player Carlos Sanchez during the first leg of a Copa Libertadores round-of-16 clash pitting that Brazilian club against Argentina's Independiente. The match was played at Estadio Libertadores de America on Aug. 21, 2018, in Avellaneda, Argentina. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine club Independiente and Brazil's Santos played to an ill-tempered scoreless draw in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 clash.

Independiente was unable to get on the scoreboard even though Santos had to play the closing minutes of the match with just 10 men when left back Dodo was sent off for two yellow cards.