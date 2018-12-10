India on Monday beat Australia by 31 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the four-test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, after Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood put on a 42-run stand for the last wicket and took the hosts tantalizingly close to the 323-run target.
After Indian bowlers toiled for almost 11 overs, Ravichandran Aswhin broke the partnership by getting Hazlewood caught in the first slip, sealing a historic win for India, their sixth-ever test victory down-under, as the Australian innings ended at 291 runs.