Tim Paine (C) of Australia in action during day five of the first Test Match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tim Paine (C) of Australia in action during day five of the first Test Match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah (L) reacts with captain Virat Kohli (C) after dismissing Australian captain Tim Paine on day five of the first Test Match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Indian captain Virat Kohli (C) reacts after India defeated Australia during day five of the first Test Match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

India on Monday beat Australia by 31 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the four-test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, after Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood put on a 42-run stand for the last wicket and took the hosts tantalizingly close to the 323-run target.

After Indian bowlers toiled for almost 11 overs, Ravichandran Aswhin broke the partnership by getting Hazlewood caught in the first slip, sealing a historic win for India, their sixth-ever test victory down-under, as the Australian innings ended at 291 runs.