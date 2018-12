Mitchell Starc of Australia is bowled by Mohammed Shami of India during day four of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia, Dec 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Mayank Agarwal of India (L) hits a six during the first session during day four of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia, Dec 29, 2018.

India were two wickets away from a win against Australia on Saturday, at the end of the fourth day of the third test match in Melbourne of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Resuming at 54/5, India declared in the first session with the score reading 106/8, having stretched the lead to a daunting 398.