India on Friday completed its domination over Australia in a historic tour Down Under after winning the third One-Day International in Melbourne by seven wickets and securing the series 2-1, having already recorded their first test series victory in Australia earlier.
India chased a modest total of 230 runs for the loss of just three wickets, thanks to brilliant half centuries by Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav, after leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ran through the Australian middle order in the first innings.