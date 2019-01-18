MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav of India react during the third One-Day International match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK DADSWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Adam Zampa (R) of Australia attempts to run out MS Dhoni (L) of India during the third One-Day International match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK DADSWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Glenn Maxwell of Australia is caught by Bhuvneshwar Kumar of India during the third One-Day International match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK DADSWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Shaun Marsh (R) of Australia attempts to run out MS Dhoni (C) of India during the third One-Day International match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK DADSWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Indian players celebrate after winning the third One-Day International match against Australia at the MCG in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK DADSWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

India on Friday completed its domination over Australia in a historic tour Down Under after winning the third One-Day International in Melbourne by seven wickets and securing the series 2-1, having already recorded their first test series victory in Australia earlier.

India chased a modest total of 230 runs for the loss of just three wickets, thanks to brilliant half centuries by Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav, after leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ran through the Australian middle order in the first innings.