Aaron Finch of Australia bats on day two of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Dec. 27. 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Pat Cummins of Australia drops Rishabh Pant of India on day two of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Dec. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cheteshwar Pujara of India is bowled by Pat Cummins of Australia on day two of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Dec. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cheteshwar Pujara of India (R) celebrates his century with teammate Virat Kohli (L) applauding on day two of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Dec. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cheteshwar Pujara of India bats on day two of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Dec. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Marcus Harris of Australia ducks as he sustains a head knock on day two of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Dec. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A 170-run third wicket partnership powered India to pile up a mammoth 443 runs in their first innings against Australia in Melbourne on the second day of the third test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy.

As the batting conditions became increasingly difficult on the deteriorating pitch, India declared their innings on 443 for seven, less than an hour before play was called off.