Kuldeep Yadev of India (3-L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Usman Khawaja of Australia (R) on day three of the Fourth Test match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Marcus Harris of Australia plays a shot on day three of the Fourth Test match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Mohammed Shami of India (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne of Australia on day three of the Fourth Test match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ajinkya Rahane of India (R) celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking a catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne of Australia on day three of the Fourth Test match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

At 236/6, Australia were battling to stay alive on the third day of the fourth and final test against India in Sydney before rains brought some relief, washing away at least an hour's play on Saturday.

The spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja ran riot, accounting for five of the six wickets that fell, while pacer Mohammed Shami bagged one.