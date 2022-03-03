Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, 16-year-old Indian chess grandmaster attends a felicitation program, conducted by a private hospital, for defeating the world champion Magnus Carlsen during the Airthings Masters online chess tournament, in Chennai, India, 25 February 2022 (issued 03 March 2022). EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, 16-year-old Indian chess grandmaster (C) talks to the media as he attends a felicitation program, conducted by a private hospital, for defeating the world champion Magnus Carlsen during the Airthings Masters online chess tournament, in Chennai, India, 25 February 2022 (issued 03 March 2022). EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

The sensational victory of India's 16-year-old chess sensation Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa against current and five-times world champion Magnus Carlsen has brought India back into the spotlight in the sport, with the young and promising talent aiming to bring back the world crown to his country.