Virat Kohli of India shakes hands with Nathan Lyon of Australia after India's victory on day five of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia, Dec 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Virat Kohli of India (C) celebrates after teammate Ishant Sharma (R) took the wicket of Nathan Lyon of Australia to win the match during day five of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia, Dec 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

India beat Australia by 137 runs on the fifth day of the third test on Sunday to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

The final day's play started post-lunch after the first session of play was washed out by the rain, and India took less than five overs to claim the remaining two wickets and bowl out the home team for 261 runs.