Mohamed Saad Alromaihi (R) of Bahrain in action against Sandesh Jhingan (L) of India during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup group A soccer match between Bahrain and India in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, 14 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MAHMOUD KHALED

FIFA's decision to suspend the All India Football Federation due to "undue influence from third parties," has triggered uncertainty for the sport in the country, which was preparing to host the 2022 Under-17 Women's World Cup.

Since May, the AIFF has faced intervention by the Indian Supreme Court, which appointed a three-member committee to govern the federation until it holds internal elections and amends its constitution in accordance with Indian laws.