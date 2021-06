Former Indian athlete Milkha Singh runs with the 2006 Commonwealth Games Baton in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, 14 September, 2005 (Reissued 19 June 2021). EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

An Indian visitor stands next to a wax figure of a former Indian athlete Milkha Singh at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New Delhi, India, 30 November 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

India on Saturday mourned the death of one of its biggest sporting icons, Milkha Singh, nicknamed the "Flying Sikh" for his awe-inspiring sprinting abilities.

Singh, 91, passed away in the northern city of Chandigarh on Friday due to covid-related complications. EFE