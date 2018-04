Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham of India during at the Women's 53kg weight lifting on day 2 during the XXI Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Friday, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tracey Nearmy

India's Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham on Friday won her nation's second gold medal in the weightlifting at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Khumukcham placed first in the women's 53kg final on Friday, one day after her compatriot Chanu Saikhom Mirabai had done the same in the women's 48kg class.