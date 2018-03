Garbine Muguruza of Spain in a change-over break against Sachia Vickery of USA during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Sachia Vickery of the USA during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Sachia Vickery of USA during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Spain's Garbine Muguruza said in a press conference on Friday that her second-round loss at the Indian Wells tennis tournament to Sachia Vickery of the United States - ranked 100th in the world - was frustrating.

Muguruza said she would learn a lot from the game and see what went wrong, adding that she was playing well and was in control but the match went out of her hands.