Mitch Marsh bats during an Australian cricket team training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia, Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ishant Sharma of the Indian cricket team warms up in the MCG nets during a Boxing Day Test training session in Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK DADSWELL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian captain Tim Paine (L) and Indian captain Virat Kohli (R) pose for photos during the launch of the India Summer Festival at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK DADSWELL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

India on Tuesday dropped both its openers for the Boxing Day clash with Australia that starts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Wednesday as both teams will be striving to take lead in the four-match cricket test series currently leveled 1-1.

Australia has made one change to their playing 11, bringing in Mitchell Marsh in place of Peter Handscomb for the third test of the Border-Gavaskar series.