Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (R) of Indonesia displays his medal after defeating Kuzumasa Sakai (L) of Japan during their men's singles final match at the Indonesian Masters 2018 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA

Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan displays her medal after defeating Saina Nehwal (not pictured) of India during their women's singles final match at the Indonesian Masters 2018 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA

Tai Tzu-ying (R) of Taiwan holds her medal after defeating Saina Nehwal (L) of India during their women's single final match at the Indonesian Masters 2018 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA