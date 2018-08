South Korean and Japanese handball players congratulate each other after tying in a preliminary game at the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The unified inter-Korean women's basketball team for the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games talk during a timeout in their preliminary game against Taiwan at the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (C) runs as he carries the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 torch during arrival at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Athletes from all corners of Asia began competing on Friday in the preliminaries of some of the disciplines at the Asian Games, the world's second-biggest multi-sport event, a day before the official opening in Indonesia.

Close to 12,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete until Sept. 2 in 40 different sports in capital Jakarta on Java island, and in Palembang, south Sumatra.