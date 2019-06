FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L, back) delivers a speech during the 69th FIFA Congress in Paris, France, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the start of the 69th FIFA Congress in Paris, France, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (C) reacts after been re-elected for a second term as the head of FIFA during the 69th FIFA Congress in Paris, France, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Gianni Infantino has been re-elected as FIFA’s president until 2023, it was announced Wednesday at the organization's annual congress in Paris.

The Swiss-Italian, 49, first held office in 2016 and was the sole candidate for the soccer world governing body's top position.