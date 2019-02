FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a press conference for the Closing Ceremony of the Third Edition of the Executive Summits of Football of the International Federation of Football Association in Marrakesh, Morocco, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/str

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was set to be re-elected for a new four-year term, the world soccer governing body announced Wednesday.

Only the 48-year-old Infantino submitted his candidacy to be the head of FIFA by the official submission deadline which expired late Tuesday.