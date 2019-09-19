FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday that women should have the right to enter soccer stadiums in Iran.
FIFA said it has taken many steps to lift the ban, pending the response of the Iranian Federation and the country's authorities.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino attends the 69th FIFA Congress in Paris, France, 5 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
