(FILE) Andres Iniesta of Spain applauds fans after the penalty shootout of the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Spain and Russia in Moscow, Russia, Jul. 1, 2018. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(FILE) J-League club Vissel Kobe supporters gather for Spanish soccer player Andres Iniesta at the Noevir Stadium in Kobe, Japan, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT

(FILE) Spanish soccer player Andres Iniesta (R) waves to supporters with Rakuten Inc. CEO and Vissel Kobe Chairman Hiroshi Mikitani (L) at the Noevir Stadium in Kobe, Japan, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT

Spanish soccer player Andres Iniesta on Wednesday joined his new team, Japan's Vissel Kobe, for a new season after participating in the 2018 World Cup Russia.

Iniesta, who was officially presented in Kobe on May 26 after announcing earlier in the same month his decision to join the Japanese team, arrived at Kansai International Airport in Osaka on Wednesday at 8:10 local time (23.10 GMT on Tuesday).