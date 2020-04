Spanish soccer star Andrés Iniesta says the toughest moment of his career came when he entered FC Barcelona’s La Masia youth academy.

In an interview with Efe, the 35-year-old says he wants to win more titles with Japanese club Vissel Kobe and explains how he is dealing with self-confinement on the occasion of the publication of the documentary ‘Andres Iniesta – The Unexpected Hero.'