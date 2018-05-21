Andres Iniesta ended his career in Spanish First Division soccer - and with FC Barcelona - on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad at Camp Nou.
The team captain had no part in the lone goal of the match, a fabulous tally by Philippe Coutinho in the 57th minute, but he put on a marvelous review of his dominant style throughout the first half, with machine-like passing to his teammates, although that was nothing new since it's been his trademark since he made his debut with the club during the 2002-2003 season.