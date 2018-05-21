FC Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta (R) leaves the field during the Spanish First Division League match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 20 May 2018. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Tribute to FC Barcelona team captain Andres Iniesta during the Spanish First Division League match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 20 May 2018. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

FC Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta (R) hugs Argentine striker Lionel Messi during the Spanish First Division League match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 20 May 2018. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Andres Iniesta ended his career in Spanish First Division soccer - and with FC Barcelona - on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad at Camp Nou.

The team captain had no part in the lone goal of the match, a fabulous tally by Philippe Coutinho in the 57th minute, but he put on a marvelous review of his dominant style throughout the first half, with machine-like passing to his teammates, although that was nothing new since it's been his trademark since he made his debut with the club during the 2002-2003 season.