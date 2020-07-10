Iniesta on the 'sheer ecstasy' of scoring World Cup winning goal

Photo dated 11 July 2010 shows Spain's Andres Iniesta (R) scoring the 1-0 winning goal against Dutch Rafael van der Vaart (L) during the 2010 FIFA World Cup final match between the Netherlands and Spain at Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. EPA/MARCUS BRANDT

Spain's Andres Iniesta (no.6) lifts the trophy among teammates after the FIFA World Cup 2010 Final match between the Netherlands and Spain at the Soccer City stadium outside Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 July 2010. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Spain's Andres Iniesta (R) scores the winning goal against Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg (L) during the FIFA 2010 World Cup final soccer match between the Netherlands and Spain at the Soccer City stadium outside Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 July 2010. EPA/PETER KLAUNZER