Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta (L) of Vissel Kobe in a J.League match against Shonan Bellmare in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT

Iniesta says he is still adapting to his stint in Japan with Vissel Kobe

Spanish footballer Andres Iniesta said on Monday that he was still adapting to Japanese soccer and J-League club Vissel Kobe, which he joined in July, and admitted the team is not in its best phase.

At a promotional event in Tokyo, the former Barcelona midfielder took stock of his first few months in the J-League, in which his team has been faring badly despite the high expectations his arrival had generated.