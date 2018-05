FC Barcelona players celebrate with Andres Iniesta (up) after his last match as for the team at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Barcelona's Andres Iniesta (L) leaves the pitch the during the Primera Division Liga match held between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona's captain Andres Iniesta waves to supporters after his last match as Catalonian team player at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Enric Fontcuberta

Spanish international midfielder Andres Iniesta has signed a deal with Japanese soccer club Vissel Kobe, Japan's state news agency NHK reported on Wednesday, confirming growing speculation about the player's move to the J-League after ending his 22-year-long career at FC Barcelona.

Iniesta, who was set to travel to Japan later on Wednesday, could be officially introduced on Thursday at an event in Tokyo, although Vissel Kobe refused to confirm the ceremony when contacted by EFE.