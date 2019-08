Fernando Torres (L) of Sagan Tosu in action during a J1 League soccer match in Tosu, Saga prefecture, southwestern Japan, 23 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

Fernando Torres (R) of Sagan Tosu and Andres Iniesta (L) of Vissel Kobe in action during a J1 League soccer match in Tosu, Saga prefecture, southwestern Japan, 23 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

Fernando Torres of Sagan Tosu waves to supporters after a J1 League soccer match in Tosu, Saga prefecture, southwestern Japan, 23 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

Fernando Torres of Sagan Tosu is tossed in the air by his teammates after a J1 League soccer match in Tosu, Saga prefecture, southwestern Japan, 23 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

Sagan Tosu’s Fernando Torres on Friday lost his final match as a professional soccer player 6-1 to visitor Vissel Kobe in the Japanese first division league.

The Madrid-born forward put an end to his 18-year career in a match that was spoiled by his countryman, Vissel Kobe’s Andres Iniesta, who left the game all but won when he was forced out of the pitch in the 45th minute.