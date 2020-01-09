Captain Andres Iniesta (C) of Vissel Kobe raises the Emperor's Cup in celebration with David Villa (C-L) and Thomas Vermaelen (R) from Belgium after winning the Emperor's Cup final over Kashima Antlers at new National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 January, 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Andrés Iniesta said he was happy to be spending his final years as a professional player for his current club, Japan's Vissel Kobe, but, as expected, added that he would like to return to Barcelona as a coach in the future.

"I feel happy, eager and excited. I love where I am. I love training. I have enjoyed this year. I have this and next year and I hope to fulfill them and from then on we will see," the midfielder said Thursday during the launch of his new sponsorship deal with Asics in Barcelona.