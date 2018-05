Andres Iniesta applauds before leaving the pitch during the Spanish King's Cup final soccer match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona played at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Ballesteros

Barcelona's captain and Spanish soccer star Andres Iniesta trained on Thursday for the 38th Clasico of his career with the Catalan club, and possibly his last after his recent announcement he would be leaving at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Iniesta came through the ranks and has been playing with Barcelona since 1996, a 22-year career that has seen him become one of Spain's most legendary midfielders.