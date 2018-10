Injured Argentine int'l keeper Franco Armani at a warm up Sept. 23, 2018, before a match between Juniors and River Plate,at La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani has pulled a muscle in his right leg and will miss two upcoming Argentine national team friendlies versus Iraq and Brazil this month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the medical staff of his club team said.

Armani will be replaced by Guido Herrera, a player for another Argentine first-division team, Talleres de Cordoba, the South American nation's soccer federation said.