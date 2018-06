Photograph provided by the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) showing the national team's 23 players- including injured Fred and Renato - as well as coach Tite and his 10 assistants in London, England, Jun 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

The Brazilian national soccer team on Friday published their official World Cup photo, which shows injured players Fred and Renato Augusto, dispelling speculation that they might be dropped from the squad.

The photograph - which was posted on the Brazilian Soccer Confederation's official website - was taken early Friday at the Tottenham Hotspur training complex in London, where the team has been practicing for the last week.