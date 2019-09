Real Madrid's Luka Modric (C) in action during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid announced Thursday that midfielder Luka Modric sustained a muscle injury, throwing his participation in an upcoming La Liga game against Levante into question.

"He (Modric) has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the adductor in his right leg," Real Madrid said in a statement, adding that the Croatian player's recovery process will be monitored.