Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov leaps to hit a forehand during his semifinal match on Nov. 2, 2019, against Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, on Nov. 2, 2019, in the semifinals of the Paris Masters. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Spain's Rafael Nadal holds a press conference on Nov. 2, 2019, to announce his withdrawal from the Paris Masters ahead of his semifinal contest against Canadian Denis Shapovalov. Nadal said he sustained an abdominal injury during a pre-match practice session. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Rafael Nadal looked to be on a collision course with longtime rival Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters, but an injury during a pre-match practice session forced him to pull out of his semifinal clash Saturday against Canadian rising star Denis Shapovalov.

It was the latest disappointment at this indoor hard-court event for Nadal, whose best result came in 2007 when he lost in the final to Argentine David Nalbandian.