A handout photo made available by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club of Spain's Rafael Nadal during a press conference on 7 July 2022 in London, United Kingdom, in which he told reporters that he had withdrawn from Wimbledon due to an abdominal injury. He made the announcement on the eve of a potential blockbuster semifinal match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios. EFE/EPA/JOE TOTH / AELTC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Spain's Rafael Nadal told reporters Thursday he has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to an abdominal injury that flared up during his quarterfinal win over American Taylor Fritz.

The No. 2 seed made the announcement on the eve of what would have been a blockbuster semifinal against big-serving Australian Nick Kyrgios, who has now advanced to his first Grand Slam championship match at the age of 27.