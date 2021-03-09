Neymar Jr of Paris Saint Germain lies injured on the pitch during the Coupe de France round of 32 soccer match between SM Caen and PSG in ?Caen, north western France, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday said that Brazilian star Neymar has been ruled out of the upcoming UEFA Champions League last 16 second-leg game against Barcelona as he is still recovering from adductor problems.