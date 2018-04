Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is injured during the first leg of the Reds' Champions League semifinal against AS Roma, in Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom, April 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may not be able to play for England at the 2018 World Cup in Russia after being carried off the field on a stretcher Tuesday during the first leg of the Reds' Champions League semifinal against AS Roma.

The midfielder suffered a knee injury after attempting to tackle Aleksandar Kolarov in the 15th minute and was carried back to the dressing room on a stretcher, visibly upset.