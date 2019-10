Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni speaks at a press conference in Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday, Oct. 8. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Germany's Robin Koch (C), Luca Waldschmidt (L) and Marco Reus take part in a training session in Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday, Oct. 8. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

German starting goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (L) and backup Marc-Andre ter Stegen in action during a training session in Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday, Oct. 8. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Argentina's Paulo Dybala and his teammates train in Kamen, Germany, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, ahead of a friendly match with Germany. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Argentina trained here Tuesday without captain Lionel Messi ahead of a friendly against a German squad decimated by injury.

Messi is serving a three-month international suspension imposed by the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) after the FC Barcelona superstar criticized the organization during the Copa America tournament in Brazil.