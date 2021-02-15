Leicester (United Kingdom), 13/02/2021.- Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC in Leicester, Britain, 13 February 2021. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/Michael Regan / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Leicester (United Kingdom), 13/02/2021.- Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC in Leicester, Britain, 13 February 2021. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/Carl Recine / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Leipzig (Germany), 12/02/2021.- Leipzig's head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Augsburg in Leipzig, Germany, 12 February 2021. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN / POOL CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.