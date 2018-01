Ousmane Dembele (R) in action agaisnt Sergi Gomez (L) of Celta Vigo during a match in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Barcelona's French striker Ousmane Dembele is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks due to a hamstring injury, the Catalan club announced on Monday.

This is Dembele's second leg injury since joining Barça during the summer transfer window, as he was forced to undergo surgery last year.