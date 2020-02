Los Angeles players observe 24.2 seconds of silence during a ceremony in memory of late former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant, prior to the match between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 31 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Thousands of Kobe Bryant jerseys are displayed on the spectators seats as a gift prior to the match between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 31 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Fans wear late former Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant t-shirts prior to the match between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 31 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

For thousands of fans of the late Kobe Bryant, the legend of one of the best players in NBA history will be "immortalized" in what was his temple for 20 seasons: the Staples Center, home to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"It hurts all of us, even though we are not part of his family. But we carry him in our hearts... This man has already been immortalized," Mauricio Ayala, a fan who claims to have seen Bryant score most of his points, told EFE. EFE-EPA