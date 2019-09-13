Real Madrid new French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (L) arrives next to Real Madrid's Sports Director, Emilio Butragueno, during his presentation at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 13 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid new French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola speaks during his presentation at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 13 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid new French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola speaks during his presentation at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 13 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was thrilled during his presentation as a Real Madrid player on Friday for getting to wear the No. 1 jersey, like Iker Casillas.

Areola said that Casillas had inspired him to become a goalkeeper like him.