Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand greets by her spectators after defeating Carolina Marin of Spain (unseen) during their women single's final match at the Daihatsu Indonesian Masters badminston tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA

Ratchanok Intanon (R) of Thailand and Carolina Marin (L) of Spain hold their medals after their women single's final match at the Daihatsu Indonesian Masters badminston tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA

Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand jubilates after defeating Carolina Marin of Spain (unseen) during their women single's final match at the Daihatsu Indonesian Masters badminston tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA

Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand holds her medal after defeating Carolina Marin of Spain (unseen) during their women single's final match at the Daihatsu Indonesian Masters badminston tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA

Carolina Marin of Spain (R) checks by a medical person during women single's final match against Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand (unseen) at the Daihatsu Indonesian Masters badminston tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA

Carolina Marin of Spain in action against Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand (unseen) during their women single's final match at the Daihatsu Indonesian Masters badminston tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA

Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in action against Carolina Marin of Spain (unseen) during their women single's final match at the Daihatsu Indonesian Masters badminston tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA

Ratchanok Intanon stopped Carolina Marín in her tracks to claim victory in a riveting final of the Indonesian Masters 2020.

The Thai player won in three sets 19-21, 21-11, 18-21 and saw Intanon win her first title since the India Open in March 2019.